TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 16, the 350th day of 2021. There are 15 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 16, 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbor to protest tea taxes.
10 YEARS AGO
In San Francisco, eight years of being investigated for steroid allegations ended for home run king Barry Bonds with a 30-day sentence to be served at home. (Bonds never served the sentence; his conviction for obstruction of justice was overturned.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1944, the World War II Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and Luxembourg (the Allies were eventually able to turn the Germans back).
In 1960, 134 people were killed when a United Air Lines DC-8 and a TWA Super Constellation collided over New York City.
In 2000, President-elect George W. Bush selected Colin Powell to become the first African-American secretary of state.
In 2001, after nine weeks of fighting, Afghan militia leaders claimed control of the last mountain bastion of Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida fighters, but bin Laden himself was nowhere to be seen.
In 2012, President Barack Obama visited Newtown, Connecticut, the scene of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre; after meeting privately with victims’ families, the president told an evening vigil he would use “whatever power” he had to prevent future shootings.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Joyce Bulifant is 84.
Actor Liv Ullmann is 83.
CBS news correspondent Lesley Stahl is 80.
Pop singer Benny Andersson (ABBA) is 75.
Rock singer-musician Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) is 72.
Actor Sam Robards is 60.
Actor Jon Tenney is 60.
Actor Benjamin Bratt is 58.
Actor Daniel Cosgrove is 51.
Actor Jonathan Scarfe is 46.
