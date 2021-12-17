TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 17, the 351st day of 2021. There are 14 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1975, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme was sentenced in Sacramento, California, to life in prison for her attempt on the life of President Gerald R. Ford. (She was paroled in Aug. 2009.)
10 YEARS AGO
North Korean leader Kim Jong Il died after more than a decade of iron rule; he was 69, according to official records, but some reports indicated he was 70.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright of Dayton, Ohio, conducted the first successful manned powered-airplane flights near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, using their experimental craft, the Wright Flyer.
In 1933, in the inaugural NFL championship football game, the Chicago Bears defeated the New York Giants, 23-21, at Wrigley Field.
In 1944, the U.S. War Department announced it was ending its policy of excluding people of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast.
In 1969, the U.S. Air Force closed its Project “Blue Book” by concluding there was no evidence of extraterrestrial spaceships behind thousands of UFO sightings.
In 2014, the United States and Cuba restored diplomatic relations, sweeping away one of the last vestiges of the Cold War.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pope Francis is 85.
Comedian-actor Eugene Levy is 75.
Actor Joel Brooks is 72.
Actor Bill Pullman is 68.
Actor Barry Livingston is 68.
Country singer Sharon White is 68.
Country singer Tracy Byrd is 55.
Actor Sean Patrick Thomas is 51.
Actor Milla Jovovich is 46.
Actor Shannon Woodward is 37.
