TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 18, the 352nd day of 2021. There are 13 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1892, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker” publicly premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia; although now considered a classic, it received a generally negative reception from critics.
10 YEARS AGO
The last convoy of heavily armored U.S. troops left Iraq, crossing into Kuwait in darkness in the final moments of a nine-year war. Vaclav Havel, 75, the dissident playwright who became Czechoslovakia’s first democratically elected president, died in the northern Czech Republic.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors” and sent it to the states for ratification.
In 1957, the Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, the first nuclear facility to generate electricity in the United States, went on line. (It was taken out of service in 1982.)
In 1958, the world’s first communications satellite, SCORE (Signal Communication by Orbiting Relay Equipment), nicknamed “Chatterbox,” was launched by the United States aboard an Atlas rocket.
In 2000, the Electoral College cast its ballots, with President-elect George W. Bush receiving the expected 271; Al Gore, however, received 266, one fewer than expected, because of a District of Columbia Democrat who’d left her ballot blank to protest the district’s lack of representation in Congress.
In 2019, the U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump on two charges, sending his case to the Senate for trial; the articles of impeachment accused him of abusing the power of the presidency to investigate rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election and then obstructing Congress’ investigation. (The trial would end in acquittal by the Senate.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Keith Richards is 78.
Movie producer-director Steven Spielberg is 75.
Actor Ray Liotta is 67.
Comedian Ron White is 65.
Actor Brad Pitt is 58.
Actor Casper Van Dien is 53.
Country/rap singer Cowboy Troy is 51.
Country singer Randy Houser is 45.
Actor Katie Holmes is 43.
Singer Christina Aguilera is 41.
