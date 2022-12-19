”Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, DEC. 19, the 353rd day of 2022. There are 12 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice. (Clinton was subsequently acquitted by the Senate.)
10 YEARS AGO
Four State Department officials resigned under pressure, less than a day after a damning report blamed management failures for a lack of security at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, where militants killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans. Park Geun-hye, daughter of late South Korean President Park Chung-hee, was elected the country’s first female president.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1777, during the American Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington led his army of about 11,000 men to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to camp for the winter.
In 1950, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was named commander of the military forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
In 1960, fire broke out on the hangar deck of the nearly completed aircraft carrier USS Constellation at the New York Naval Shipyard; 50 civilian workers were killed.
In 1972, Apollo 17 splashed down in the Pacific, winding up the Apollo program of manned lunar landings.
In 2001, the fires that had burned beneath the ruins of the World Trade Center in New York City for the previous three months were declared extinguished except for a few scattered hot spots.
In 2003, design plans were unveiled for the signature skyscraper — a 1,776-foot glass tower — at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.
In 2008, citing imminent danger to the national economy, President George W. Bush ordered an emergency bailout of the U.S. auto industry.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Elaine Joyce is 79.
Actor Tim Reid is 78.
Singer Janie Fricke is 75.
Actor Mike Lookinland (“Brady Bunch”) is 62.
Actor Jennifer Beals is 59.
Magician Criss Angel is 55.
Actor Kristy Swanson is 53.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is 50.
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 42.
Journalist Ronan Farrow is 35.
Actor Nik Dodani is 29.