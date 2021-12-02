”I would rather die of passion than of boredom.” -Vincent van Gogh
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 2, the 336th day of 2021. There are 29 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 2, 1859, militant abolitionist John Brown was hanged for his raid on Harpers Ferry the previous October.
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (ahng sahn soo chee) vowed to work together to promote democratic reforms in Suu Kyi’s long-isolated and authoritarian homeland.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1957, the Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, the first full-scale commercial nuclear facility in the U.S., began operations. (The reactor ceased operating in 1982.)
In 1980, four American churchwomen were raped and murdered in El Salvador. (Five national guardsmen were convicted in the killings.)
In 1982, in the first operation of its kind, doctors at the University of Utah Medical Center implanted a permanent artificial heart in the chest of retired dentist Dr. Barney Clark, who lived 112 days with the device.
In 1993, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar was shot to death by security forces in Medellin (meh-deh-YEEN’).
In 2000, Al Gore sought a recount in South Florida, while George W. Bush flatly asserted, “I’m soon to be the president” and met with GOP congressional leaders.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Cathy Lee Crosby is 77.
Broadcast journalist Stone Phillips is 67.
Rock musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) is 61.
Rock musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 53.
Actor Rena Sofer is 53.
Actor Lucy Liu (loo) is 53.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles is 48.
Pop singer Britney Spears is 40.
Actor-singer Jana Kramer is 38.
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.