”Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can. – Arthur Ashe, American tennis player
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, DEC. 20, the 354th day of 2021. There are 11 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 20, 1987, more than 4,300 people were killed when the Dona Paz, a Philippine passenger ship, collided with the tanker Vector off Mindoro island.
10 YEARS AGO
Lori Berenson, an American paroled after 15 years behind bars in Peru for aiding leftist guerrillas, arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport for her first visit home since her arrest in 1995. (After a 17-day visit, Berenson returned to Peru to serve out the rest of her parole; she was expelled from Peru on Dec. 2, 2015 and returned to the U.S.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union as all 169 delegates to a special convention in Charleston voted in favor of separation.
In 1864, Confederate forces evacuated Savannah, Georgia, as Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman nearly completed his “March to the Sea.”
In 1924, Adolf Hitler was released from prison after serving nine months for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch.
In 1946, the Frank Capra film “It’s A Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, had a preview showing for charity in New York, a day before its official world premiere.
In 1999, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that homosexual couples were entitled to the same benefits and protections as wedded heterosexual couples.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 80.
Rock musician-music producer Bobby Colomby is 77.
Rock musician Peter Criss is 76.
Psychic/illusionist Uri Geller is 75.
Rock musician Alan Parsons is 73.
Rock singer Billy Bragg is 64.
Country singer Kris Tyler is 57.
Rock singer Chris Robinson is 55.
Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 39.
Actor Jonah Hill is 38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.