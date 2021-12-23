TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 23, the 357th day of 2021. There are eight days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

On Dec. 23, 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia.

10 YEARS AGO

After days of stalemate and rancor, Congress approved a two-month renewal of payroll tax cuts for 160 million workers and unemployment benefits for millions; President Barack Obama immediately signed the bill into law. Two car bombers blew themselves up in Damascus outside the heavily guarded compounds of Syria’s intelligence agencies, killing at least 44 people and wounding dozens more in a brazen attack on the powerful security directorates.

ON THIS DATE:

In 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.

In 1972, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Nicaragua; the disaster claimed some 5,000 lives.

In 1986, the experimental airplane Voyager, piloted by Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, completed the first non-stop, non-refueled round-the-world flight as it returned safely to Edwards Air Force Base in California.

In 1997, a federal jury in Denver convicted Terry Nichols of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing, declining to find him guilty of murder. (Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)

In 2001, Time magazine named New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani its Person of the Year for his steadfast response to the 9/11 terrorist attack.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Actor Ronnie Schell is 90.

Former Emperor Akihito of Japan is 88.

Actor Susan Lucci is 75.

Singer-musician Adrian Belew is 72.

Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 65.

Singer Terry Weeks is 58.

Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 57.

Jazz musician Irvin Mayfield is 44.

Actor Estella Warren is 43.

Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is 31.