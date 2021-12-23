”I never dreamed about success, I worked for it.” – Estee Lauder
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 23, the 357th day of 2021. There are eight days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1997, a federal jury in Denver convicted Terry Nichols of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing, declining to find him guilty of murder. (Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
10 YEARS AGO
After days of stalemate and rancor, Congress approved a two-month renewal of payroll tax cuts for 160 million workers and unemployment benefits for millions; President Barack Obama immediately signed the bill into law. Two car bombers blew themselves up in Damascus outside the heavily guarded compounds of Syria’s intelligence agencies, killing at least 44 people and wounding dozens more in a brazen attack on the powerful security directorates.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia.
In 1928, the National Broadcasting Company set up a permanent, coast-to-coast network.
In 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.
In 1972, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Nicaragua; the disaster claimed some 5,000 lives.
In 1986, the experimental airplane Voyager, piloted by Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, completed the first non-stop, non-refueled round-the-world flight as it returned safely to Edwards Air Force Base in California.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ronnie Schell is 90.
Former Emperor Akihito of Japan is 88.
Actor Frederic Forrest is 85.
Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 78.
U.S. Army Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.) is 77.
Actor Susan Lucci is 75.
Singer-musician Adrian Belew is 72.
Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 65.
Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 57.
Actor Spencer Daniels is 29.
