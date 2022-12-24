“What’s wrong with being sentimental? Sentimental means you like stuff.” — Paul McCartney
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 24, 358th day of 2022. There are seven days left in the year. This is Christmas Eve.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1992, President Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others in the Iran-Contra scandal.
10 YEARS AGO
An Afghan policewoman walked into a high-security compound in Kabul and killed an American contractor, the first such shooting by a woman in a spate of insider attacks by Afghans against their foreign allies. An ex-con gunned down two firefighters in Webster, New York, after luring them to his suburban Rochester neighborhood by setting a car and a house ablaze, then took shots at police and committed suicide as seven homes burned down. Death claimed actors Charles Durning, 89, and Jack Klugman, 90.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1851, fire devastated the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., destroying about 35,000 volumes.
In 1865, several veterans of the Confederate Army formed a private social club in Pulaski, Tennessee, that was the original version of the Ku Klux Klan.
In 1906, Canadian physicist Reginald A. Fessenden became the first person to transmit the human voice (his own) as well as music over radio, from Brant Rock, Massachusetts.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe as part of Operation Overlord.
In 1990, actor Tom Cruise married his “Days of Thunder” co-star, Nicole Kidman, during a private ceremony at a Colorado ski resort (the marriage ended in 2001).
In 2013, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II granted a posthumous pardon to code-breaker Alan Turing, who was convicted of homosexual behavior in the 1950s.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Dr. Anthony Fauci is 82.
Recording company executive Mike Curb is 78.
Actor Stephanie Hodge is 66.
Actor Eva Tamargo is 62.
Actor Wade Williams is 61.
Singer Ricky Martin is 51.
TV personality Ryan Seacrest (“Live With Kelly & Ryan”) is 48.
Rock singer Louis Tomlinson (One Direction) is 31.