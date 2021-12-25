”Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.” – Babe Ruth
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 25, the 359th day of 2021. There are six days left in the year. This is Christmas Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2006, James Brown, the “Godfather of Soul,” died in Atlanta at age 73.10 YEARS AGO
ON THIS DATE:
In A.D. 336, the first known commemoration of Christmas on Dec. 25 took place in Rome.
In 1776, Gen. George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey, during the American Revolutionary War.
In 1962, the movie version of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” adapted from the Harper Lee novel and starring Gregory Peck, opened in Los Angeles.
In 1991, Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev went on television to announce his resignation as the eighth and final leader of a communist superpower that had already gone out of existence.
In 1995, singer Dean Martin died at his Beverly Hills home at age 78.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer John Edwards (The Spinners) is 77.
Singer Jimmy Buffett is 75.
Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 75.
Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 73.
Actor Sissy Spacek is 72.
Country singer Steve Wariner is 67.
Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 63.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 50.
Country singer Alecia Elliott is 39.
Pop singers Jess and Lisa Origliasso (The Veronicas) are 37.
