”If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.” — Booker T. Washington
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28, the 362nd day of 2022. There are three days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2016, film star Debbie Reynolds, who lit up the screen in “Singin’ in the Rain” and other Hollywood classics, died at age 84 a day after losing her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who was 60.
10 YEARS AGO
Dockworkers along the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico agreed to extend their contract for more than a month, averting a strike that could have crippled major ports from Boston to Houston and bottled up billions of dollars’ worth of cargo. (A new contract was ratified in April 2013.) Russia’s President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning Americans from adopting Russian children.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1908, a major earthquake followed by a tsunami devastated the Italian city of Messina, killing at least 70,000 people.
In 1912, San Francisco’s Municipal Railway began operations with Mayor James Rolph Jr. at the controls of Streetcar No. 1 as 50,000 spectators looked on.
In 1945, Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance.
In 1973, the Endangered Species Act was signed into law by President Richard Nixon.
In 1981, Elizabeth Jordan Carr, the first American “test-tube” baby, was born in Norfolk, Virginia.
In 2015, a grand jury in Cleveland declined to indict a white rookie police officer in the killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, a Black youngster who was shot while playing with what turned out to be a pellet gun.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Dame Maggie Smith is 88.
Rock singer-musician Edgar Winter is 76.
Actor Denzel Washington is 68.
TV personality Gayle King is 68.
Country singer-musician Marty Roe (Diamond Rio) is 62.
Talk show host Seth Meyers is 49.
Actor Brendan Hines is 46.
R&B singer John Legend is 44.
Actor Sienna Miller is 41.
Actor Mackenzie Rosman is 33.
Pop singer David Archuleta is 32.