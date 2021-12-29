“The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” — Mark Twain
Today is WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29, the 363rd day of 2021. There are two days left in the year.
In 1972, Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.
10 YEARS AGO
Fed-up voters in Jamaica threw out the ruling party and delivered a landslide triumph to the opposition People’s National Party and its leader, former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller. The No. 15 Baylor Bears, led by Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, pulled out an Alamo Bowl victory in the highest-scoring regulation bowl game in history, beating the Washington Huskies 67-56 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
In 1851, the first Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) in the United States was founded in Boston.
In 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.
In 1992, New York Gov. Mario Cuomo commuted the prison sentence of Jean Harris, the convicted killer of “Scarsdale Diet” author Herman Tarnower.
In 2006, word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein (because of the time difference, it was the morning of Dec. 30 in Iraq when the hanging took place). In a statement, President George W. Bush called Saddam’s execution an important milestone on Iraq’s road to democracy.
In 2007, the New England Patriots ended their regular season with a remarkable 16-0 record following a 38-35 comeback victory over the New York Giants. (New England became the first NFL team since the 1972 Dolphins to win every game on the schedule.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Inga Swenson is 89.
Actor Jon Voight is 83.
Actor Ted Danson is 74.
Actor Patricia Clarkson is 62.
Comedian Paula Poundstone is 62.
Actor Jason Gould is 55.
Actor Jennifer Ehle is 52.
Rock singer-musician Glen Phillips is 51.
Actor Jude Law is 49.
Country singer Jessica Andrews is 38.
