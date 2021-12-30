”As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” – John F. Kennedy
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 30, the 364th day of 2021. There is one day left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1903, about 600 people died when fire broke out at the recently opened Iroquois Theater in Chicago.
10 YEARS AGO
North Korea warned the world there would be no softening of its position toward South Korea’s government following Kim Jong Il’s death as Pyongyang strengthened his son and heir’s authority with a new title: “Great Leader.”
ON THIS DATE:
In 1922, Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which lasted nearly seven decades before dissolving in December 1991.
In 1972, the United States halted its heavy bombing of North Vietnam.
In 1999, former Beatle George Harrison fought off a knife-wielding intruder who’d broken into his mansion west of London and stabbed him in the chest. (The attacker was later acquitted of attempted murder by reason of insanity.)
In 2006, a state funeral service was held in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for former President Gerald R. Ford.
In 2015, Bill Cosby was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004; it was the first criminal case brought against the comedian out of the torrent of allegations that destroyed his good-guy image as “America’s Dad.” (Cosby’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked; he was convicted on three charges at his retrial in April 2018 and was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction in June 2021 and Cosby went free.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 86.
Singer Patti Smith is 75.
TV personality Meredith Vieira is 68.
Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 65.
Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 62.
Sprinter Ben Johnson is 60.
Golfer Tiger Woods is 46.
TV personality-boxer Laila Ali is 44.
NBA star LeBron James is 37.
Actor Jeff Ward is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.