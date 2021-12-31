“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.” — Warren Buffett
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, DEC. 31, the 365th and final day of 2021.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1985, singer Rick Nelson, 45, and six other people were killed when fire broke out aboard a DC-3 that was taking the group to a New Year’s Eve performance in Dallas.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama signed a wide-ranging defense bill into law despite having “serious reservations” about provisions that regulated the detention, interrogation and prosecution of suspected terrorists. A NASA probe fired its engine and slipped into orbit around the moon in the first of two back-to-back arrivals over the New Year’s weekend.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1879, Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating some 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey.
In 1904, New York’s Times Square saw its first New Year’s Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.
In 1972, Major League baseball player Roberto Clemente, 38, was killed when a plane he chartered and was traveling on to bring relief supplies to earthquake-devastated Nicaragua crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.
In 1999, Russian President Boris Yeltsin announced his resignation (he was succeeded by Vladimir Putin).
In 2019, the health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that experts were investigating an outbreak of respiratory illness and that most of the victims had visited a seafood market in the city; the statement said 27 people had become ill with a strain of viral pneumonia and that seven were in serious condition.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 84.
Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 81.
Actor Sarah Miles is 80.
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 75.
Actor Tim Matheson is 74.
Actor Val Kilmer is 62.
Actor Don Diamont is 59.
Rock musician Scott Ian (Anthrax) is 58.
Author Nicholas Sparks is 56.
Donald Trump Jr. is 44.
