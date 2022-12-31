”Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” — Robert Louis Stevenson
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 31, the 365th and final day of 2022.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1985, singer Rick Nelson, 45, and six other people were killed when fire broke out aboard a DC-3 that was taking the group to a New Year’s Eve performance in Dallas.
10 YEARS AGO
Racing the clock, the White House reached a New Year’s Eve accord with Senate Republicans to block across-the-board tax increases and spending cuts in government programs due to take effect at midnight. Private recreational marijuana clubs opened in Colorado, less than a month after Gov. John Hickenlooper signed into law a constitutional amendment allowing recreational pot use.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1879, Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating some 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey.
In 1904, New York’s Times Square saw its first New Year’s Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.
In 1972, Major League baseball player Roberto Clemente, 38, was killed when a plane he chartered and was traveling on to bring relief supplies to earthquake-devastated Nicaragua crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.
In 1986, nearly 100 people were killed when fire broke out in the Dupont Plaza Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Three hotel workers later pleaded guilty in connection with the blaze.)
In 1995, the syndicated comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes,” created by Bill Watterson, came to an end after a 10-year run.
In 2020, authorities arrested a suburban Milwaukee pharmacist suspected of deliberately ruining hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine by removing them from refrigeration. (Steven Brandenburg, an admitted conspiracy theorist who believed vaccines were the product of the devil, would be sentenced to three years in prison.) Britain completed its economic break from the European Union.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 85.
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 76.
Actor Tim Matheson is 75.
Rock musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith) is 71.
Actor Val Kilmer is 63.
Actor Don Diamont is 60.
Author Nicholas Sparks is 57.
Pop singer Joe McIntyre is 50.
Donald Trump Jr. is 45.
U.S. Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Alix Klineman is 33.
U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 27.