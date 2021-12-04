”It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.” – Aristotle
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, DEC. 4, the 338th day of 2021. There are 27 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
In 1978, San Francisco got its first female mayor as City Supervisor Dianne Feinstein was named to replace the assassinated George Moscone.
10 YEARS AGO
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin’s party hung onto its majority in Russia’s parliamentary election, but faced accusations from opponents of rigging the vote. Rafael Nadal recovered from a terrible start and beat Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina 1-6, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (0) to give Spain its fifth Davis Cup title. After going more than two years and 26 tournaments without a victory, Tiger Woods won the Chevron World Challenge.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1942, during World War II, U.S. bombers struck the Italian mainland for the first time with a raid on Naples. President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the dismantling of the Works Progress Administration, which had been created to provide jobs during the Depression.
In 1954, the first Burger King stand was opened in Miami by James McLamore and David Edgerton.
In 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins gathered for the first and only time for a jam session at Sun Records in Memphis.
In 1967, actor-comedian Bert Lahr, who played the Cowardly Lion in “The Wizard of Oz,” died in New York at age 72.
In 2018, long lines of people wound through the Capitol Rotunda to view the casket of former President George H.W. Bush; former Sen. Bob Dole steadied himself out of his wheelchair to salute his old friend and one-time rival.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show host Wink Martindale is 88.
Actor-producer Max Baer Jr. is 84.
Actor Jeff Bridges is 72.
Rock musician Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd; the Rossington Collins Band) is 70.
Actor Patricia Wettig is 70.
Country musician Brian Prout (Diamond Rio) is 66.
Actor Marisa Tomei is 57.
Actor Chelsea Noble is 57.
Rapper Jay-Z is 52.
Actor-model Tyra Banks is 48.
