“The big lesson in life, baby, is never be scared of anyone or anything.” – Frank Sinatra
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, DEC. 6, the 340th day of 2021. There are 25 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1969, a free concert by The Rolling Stones at the Altamont Speedway in Alameda County, California, was marred by the deaths of four people, including one who was stabbed by a Hell’s Angel.
10 YEARS AGO
Declaring the American middle class in jeopardy, President Barack Obama, speaking in Kansas, outlined a populist economic vision that would drive his reelection bid, insisting the United States had to reclaim its standing as a country in which everyone could prosper if provided “a fair shot and a fair share.” A suicide bomber slaughtered 56 Shiite worshipers and wounded more than 160 others outside a shrine in Afghanistan’s capital.
ON THIS DATE:
In December 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.
In 1907, the worst mining disaster in U.S. history occurred as 362 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.
In 1962, 37 coal miners were killed in an explosion at the Robena No. 3 Mine operated by U.S. Steel in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.
In 1989, 14 women were shot to death at the University of Montreal’s school of engineering by a man who then took his own life.
In 2007, President George W. Bush announced a plan to freeze interest rates on subprime mortgages held by hundreds of thousands of homeowners.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Helen Cornelius is 80.
Actor James Naughton is 76.
Former Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., is 73.
Actor JoBeth Williams is 73.
Actor Wil Shriner is 68.
Actor Kin Shriner is 68.
Comedian Steven Wright is 66.
Actor Janine Turner is 59.
Actor Colleen Haskell is 45.
Actor Lindsay Price is 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.