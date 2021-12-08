”The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8, the 342nd day of 2021. There are 23 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1980, rock star and former Beatle John Lennon was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by Mark David Chapman.
10 YEARS AGO
Former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine was called before Congress to explain the collapse of the securities firm just over a month earlier; Corzine told the House Agriculture Committee he didn’t know what happened to an estimated $1.2 billion in missing clients’ money. The 161-day NBA lockout ended when owners and players ratified the new collective bargaining agreement.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1886, the American Federation of Labor was founded in Columbus, Ohio.
In 1941, the United States entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
In 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while attempting to land at Chicago-Midway Airport, killing 43 of the 61 people on board, as well as two people on the ground; among the dead were Dorothy Hunt, wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt, U.S. Rep. George W. Collins, D-Ill., and CBS News correspondent Michele Clark.
In 1991, AIDS patient Kimberly Bergalis, who had contracted the disease from her dentist, died in Fort Pierce, Florida, at age 23.
In 2017, Japanese pitching and hitting star Shohei Ohtani announced that he would sign with the Los Angeles Angels.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor John Rubinstein is 75.
Actor Kim Basinger is 68.
Rock musician Phil Collen (Def Leppard) is 64.
Country singer Marty Raybon is 62.
Actor Teri Hatcher is 57.
Singer Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada’ Davitt) is 55.
Actor Matthew Laborteaux is 55.
Rock musician Ryan Newell (Sister Hazel) is 49.
Country singer Sam Hunt is 37.
Rock singer-actor Kate Voegele is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.