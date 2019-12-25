THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” — Andy Rooney, CBS News commentator (1919-2011).
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25, the 359th day of 2019. There are six days left in the year. This is Christmas Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 25, 2009, passengers aboard Northwest Airlines Flight 253 foiled an attempt to blow up the plane as it was landing in Detroit by seizing Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, who tried to set off explosives in his underwear. (Abdulmutallab later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.)
10 YEARS AGO
The Taliban released a video purporting to show Pfc. Bowe Bergdahl, a U.S. soldier who’d gone missing more than five months earlier in eastern Afghanistan.
ON THIS DATE
In A.D. 336, the first known commemoration of Christmas on Dec. 25 took place in Rome.
In 1776, Gen. George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey, during the American Revolutionary War.
In 1973, “The Sting,” starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as a pair of 1930s grifters, was released by Universal Pictures.
In 1989, former baseball manager Billy Martin, 61, died in a traffic accident near Binghamton, New York.
In 2003, sixteen people were killed by mudslides that swept over campgrounds in California’s San Bernardino Valley.
In 2006, James Brown, the “Godfather of Soul,” died in Atlanta at age 73.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Gary Sandy is 74.
Singer Jimmy Buffett is 73.
Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 73.
Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 71.
Actress Sissy Spacek is 70.
Singer ANNIE LENNOX is 65.
Country singer Steve Wariner is 65.
Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 61.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 48.
{span}Singer Dido is 48.
