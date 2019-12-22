TODAY IN HISTORY
“Winter is not a season, it’s an occupation.” — Sinclair Lewis, American author (1885-1951)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, DEC. 22, the 356th day of 2019. There are nine days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Dec. 22, 2010, President BARACK OBAMA signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America’s military, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.
10 YEARS AGO
Assailants gunned down the mother, aunt and siblings of a Mexican marine who was killed in a raid that took out one of Mexico’s most powerful cartel leaders.
ON THIS DATE
In 1808, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67, Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68, and Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major, Op. 58, had their world premieres in Vienna, Austria.
In 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrived in Washington for a wartime conference with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1968, Julie Nixon married David Eisenhower in a private ceremony in New York.
In 2001, Richard C. Reid, a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami, tried to ignite explosives in his shoes, but was subdued by flight attendants and fellow passengers. (Reid is serving a life sentence in federal prison.) Hamid Karzai was sworn in as prime minister of Afghanistan’s interim government.
In 2017, iPhone owners from several states sued Apple for not disclosing sooner that it issued software updates deliberately slowing older-model phones so aging batteries would last longer.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Hector Elizondo is 83.
Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 75.
Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer is 74.
Rock singer-musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) is 71.
Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey is 71.
Golfer Jan Stephenson is 68.
Actor Ralph Fiennes is 57.
Actress Lauralee Bell (“Young and the Restless”) is 51.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Jordin Sparks is 30.
Pop singer MEGHAN TRAINOR is 26.
