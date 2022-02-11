”I failed my way to success.” -Thomas Edison
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, FEB. 11, the 42nd day of 2022. There are 323 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 11, 2013, with a few words in Latin, Pope Benedict XVI did what no pope had done in more than half a millennium: announced his resignation. The bombshell came during a routine morning meeting of Vatican cardinals. (The 85-year-old pontiff was succeeded by Pope Francis.)
10 YEARS AGO
Pop singer Whitney Houston, 48, was found dead in a hotel room bathtub in Beverly Hills, California.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1937, a six-week-old sit-down strike against General Motors ended, with the company agreeing to recognize the United Automobile Workers Union.
In 1975, Margaret Thatcher was elected leader of Britain’s opposition Conservative Party.
In 1990, South African Black activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity.
In 2006, Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot and wounded Harry Whittington, a companion during a weekend quail-hunting trip in Texas.
In 2020, the World Health Organization gave the official name of COVID-19 to the disease caused by the coronavirus that had emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Gospel singer Jimmy Carter is 90.
Actor Tina Louise is 88.
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is 69.
Actor Catherine Hickland is 66.
Singer Sheryl Crow is 60.
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is 58.
Actor Jennifer Aniston is 53.
Singer-actor Brandy is 43.
Country musician Jon Jones (The Eli Young Band) is 42.
Actor Matthew Lawrence is 42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.