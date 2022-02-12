"Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." — Arthur Ashe, American tennis player
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, FEB. 12, the 43rd day of 2022. There are 322 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, was born in a log cabin in Hardin (now LaRue) County, Kentucky.
10 YEARS AGO
State governor Henrique Capriles won Venezuela’s first-ever opposition presidential primary by a wide margin. Adele emerged as the top winner at the Grammy Awards, winning six trophies, including record and song of the year (for “Rolling in the Deep”) and album of the year (for “21″), in a ceremony shadowed by the death of Whitney Houston the day before.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1914, groundbreaking took place for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (A year later on this date, the cornerstone was laid.)
In 1973, Operation Homecoming began as the first release of American prisoners of war from the Vietnam conflict took place.
In 1999, the Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice.
In 2000, Charles M. Schulz, creator of the “Peanuts” comic strip, died in Santa Rosa, California, at age 77.
In 2006, figure skater Michelle Kwan effectively retired from competition as she withdrew from the Turin Olympics due to injury (she was replaced on the U.S. team by Emily Hughes). Snowboarder Shaun White beat American teammate Danny Kass to win the Olympic gold medal.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell is 88.
Actor Joe Don Baker is 86.
Author Judy Blume is 84.
Country singer Moe Bandy is 78.
Rock singer Michael McDonald is 70.
Actor Joanna Kerns is 69.
Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 66.
Actor Christine Elise is 57.
Actor Josh Brolin is 54.
Singer Chynna Phillips is 54.
