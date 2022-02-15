"Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated." - Confucius
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16, the 47th day of 2022. There are 318 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2011, bookstore chain Borders filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it would close nearly a third of its stores. (Borders closed all of its remaining stores in September 2011.)
10 YEARS AGO
A federal judge in Detroit ordered life in prison for “underwear bomber” Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, a Nigerian who had tried to blow up a packed Northwest jetliner. New York Times correspondent Anthony Shadid, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, died of an apparent asthma attack in Syria while reporting on the uprising against its president; he was 43. Hall of Fame catcher Gary Carter died in West Palm Beach, Florida, at age 57.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1945, American troops landed on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II.
In 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.
In 1961, the United States launched the Explorer 9 satellite.
In 1996, 11 people were killed in a fiery collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a Maryland commuter train in Silver Spring, Maryland.
In 2009, in Stamford, Connecticut, a 200-pound chimpanzee named Travis went berserk, severely mauling its owner’s friend, Charla Nash; Travis was shot dead by police.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor William Katt is 71.
Actor LeVar Burton is 65.
Actor-rapper Ice-T is 64.
Actor Lisa Loring is 64.
International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 63.
Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 57.
Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 49.
Actor Chloe Wepper is 36.
Sen. John Ossoff, D-Ga., is 35.
Actor Elizabeth Olsen is 33.
