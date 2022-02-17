Today in History
Today is Thursday, Feb. 17, the 48th day of 2022. There are 317 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Feb. 17, 1801, the U.S. House of Representatives broke an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, electing Jefferson president; Burr became vice president.
On this date:
In 1815, the United States and Britain exchanged the instruments of ratification for the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812.
In 1863, the International Red Cross was founded in Geneva.
In 1864, during the Civil War, the Union ship USS Housatonic was rammed and sunk in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, by the Confederate hand-cranked submarine HL Hunley in the first naval attack of its kind; the Hunley also sank.
In 1897, the forerunner of the National PTA, the National Congress of Mothers, convened its first meeting in Washington.
In 2015, Vice President Joe Biden opened a White House summit on countering extremism and radicalization, saying the United States needed to ensure that immigrants were fully included in the fabric of American society to prevent violent ideologies from taking root at home.
Ten years ago: Congress voted to extend a Social Security payroll tax cut for 160 million workers and to renew unemployment benefits for millions more.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 50.
Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 50.
Actor Jerry O’Connell is 48.
Country singer Bryan White is 48.
Actor Kelly Carlson is 46.
Actor Ashton Holmes is 44.
Actor Conrad Ricamora is 43.
Actor Jason Ritter is 42.
TV personality Paris Hilton is 41.
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 41.
