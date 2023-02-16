TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, FEB. 19, the 50th day of 2023. There are 315 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 19, 2008, an ailing Fidel Castro resigned the Cuban presidency after nearly a half-century in power; his brother Raul was later named to succeed him.
10 YEARS AGO
The United Nations said the number of U.S. drone strikes in Afghanistan had risen sharply in 2012 compared with 2011. A bail hearing began in Pretoria, South Africa, for double-amputee Olympian Oscar Pistorius, charged with killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day; the defense said Pistorius had mistaken Steenkamp for an intruder while prosecutors said he had deliberately opened fire on Steenkamp as she cowered behind a locked bathroom door.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1878, Thomas Edison received a U.S. patent for “an improvement in phonograph or speaking machines.”
In 1945, Operation Detachment began during World War II as some 30,000 U.S. Marines began landing on Iwo Jima, where they commenced a successful month-long battle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.
In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford, calling the issuing of the internment order for people of Japanese ancestry in 1942 “a sad day in American history,” signed a proclamation formally confirming its termination.
In 1986, the U.S. Senate approved, 83-11, the Genocide Convention, an international treaty outlawing “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group,” nearly 37 years after the pact was first submitted for ratification.
In 2003, an Iranian military plane carrying 275 members of the elite Revolutionary Guards crashed in southeastern Iran, killing all on board.
In 2017, three former elite U.S. gymnasts, including 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes” to say they were sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar, a volunteer team physician for USA Gymnastics. (Nassar would be sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment.)
In 2019, President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to develop plans for a new Space Force within the Air Force, accepting less than the full-fledged department he had wanted.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Smokey Robinson is 83.
Actor Stephen Nichols is 72.
Actor Jeff Daniels is 68.
Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 66.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 64.
Britain’s Prince Andrew is 63.
Singer Seal is 60.
Actor Justine Bateman is 57.
Pop singer-actor Haylie Duff is 38.
Actor Millie Bobby Brown is 19.