“Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, FEB. 20, the 51st day of 2023. There are 314 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 20, 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Project Mercury’s Friendship 7 spacecraft, which circled the globe three times in a flight lasting 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds before splashing down safely in the Atlantic Ocean 800 miles southeast of Bermuda.
10 YEARS AGO
The Obama administration announced a broad new effort to fight the growing theft of American trade secrets following fresh evidence linking cyber-stealing to China’s military. Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., entered a guilty plea in federal court to criminal charges that he’d engaged in a scheme to spend $750,000 in campaign funds on personal items; his wife, Sandra Jackson, pleaded guilty to filing false joint federal income tax returns.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1792, President George Washington signed an act creating the United States Post Office Department.
In 1862, William Wallace Lincoln, the 11-year-old son of President Abraham Lincoln and first lady Mary Todd Lincoln, died at the White House, apparently of typhoid fever.
In 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, upheld, 7-2, compulsory vaccination laws intended to protect the public’s health.
In 1933, Congress proposed the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to repeal Prohibition.
In 1965, America’s Ranger 8 spacecraft crashed on the moon, as planned, after sending back thousands of pictures of the lunar surface.
In 1987, a bomb left by Unabomber Ted Kaczynski exploded behind a computer store in Salt Lake City, seriously injuring store owner Gary Wright.
In 1998, Tara Lipinski of the U.S. won the ladies’ figure skating gold medal at the Nagano Olympics; Michelle Kwan won the silver.
In 2003, a fire sparked by pyrotechnics broke out during a concert by the group Great White at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island, killing 100 people and injuring about 200 others.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 86.
Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 81.
Actor Sandy Duncan is 77.
Actor Peter Strauss is 76.
Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 69.
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 60.
Model Cindy Crawford is 57.
Actor Andrew Shue is 56.
MLB All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander is 40.
Singer Rihanna is 35.