TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, FEB. 21, the 52nd day of 2023. There are 313 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 21, 1975, former Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman were sentenced to 2 1/2 to 8 years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up (each ended up serving 1 1/2 years).
10 YEARS AGO
Opposition activists said at least 31 people were killed in a car bomb attack in Damascus near the headquarters of the ruling Baath party and the Russian Embassy. Drew Peterson, the Chicago-area police officer who gained notoriety after his much-younger fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, vanished in 2007, was sentenced to 38 years in prison for murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1885, the Washington Monument was dedicated.
In 1964, the first shipment of U.S. wheat purchased by the Soviet Union arrived in the port of Odessa.
In 1965, minister and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom in New York. (Three men identified as members of the Nation of Islam were convicted of murder and imprisoned; all were eventually paroled. The convictions of two of the men were dismissed in November 2021; prosecutors said new evidence had undermined the case against them.)
In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon began his historic visit to China as he and his wife, Pat, arrived in Beijing.
In 1992, Kristi Yamaguchi of the United States won the gold medal in ladies’ figure skating at the Albertville Olympics; Midori Ito of Japan won the silver, Nancy Kerrigan of the U.S. the bronze.
In 2019, teachers in Oakland, California, went on strike in the latest in a wave of teacher activism that had included walkouts in Denver, Los Angeles and West Virginia.
In 2020, a temporary truce between the United States and the Taliban in Afghanistan took effect, setting the stage for the two sides to sign a peace deal the following week.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Film/music company executive David Geffen is 80.
Actor Tyne Daly is 77.
Tricia Nixon Cox is 77.
Actor Kelsey Grammer is 68.
Singer/guitarist Larry Campbell is 68.
Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 65.
Actor William Baldwin is 60.
Country singer Eric Heatherly is 53.
Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 44.
Actor Sophie Turner is 27.