Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning, then windy this afternoon with occasional showers. High 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 54F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.