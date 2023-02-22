”It didn’t matter how big our house was; it mattered that there was love in it.” — Danielle Carson
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22, the 53rd day of 2023. There are 312 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)
10 YEARS AGO
The Justice Department joined a lawsuit against disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong alleging the former seven-time Tour de France champion had concealed his use of performance-enhancing drugs and defrauded his longtime sponsor, the U.S. Postal Service.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1732, the first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.
In 1935, it became illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House.
In 1959, the inaugural Daytona 500 race was held; although Johnny Beauchamp was initially declared the winner, the victory was later awarded to Lee Petty.
In 1987, pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.
In 1997, scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly.” (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)
In 2021, the number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 topped 500,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Julie Walters is 73.
Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 73.
Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 71.
Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 68.
Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 64.
World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 60.
Actor-comedian Rachel Dratch is 57.
Actor Paul Lieberstein is 56.
Actor Jeri Ryan is 55.
Actor Thomas Jane is 54.
TV host Clinton Kelly is 54.
Actor Tamara Mello is 53.
Actor-singer Lea Salonga is 52.
Actor Jose Solano is 52.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 51.
Rock musician Scott Phillips is 50.
Singer James Blunt is 49.
Actor Drew Barrymore is 48.
Actor Liza Huber is 48.
Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 44.