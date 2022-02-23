“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” – Michael Jordan
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23, the 54th day of 2022. There are 311 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 23, 1954, the first mass inoculation of schoolchildren against polio using the Salk vaccine began in Pittsburgh as some 5,000 students were vaccinated.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama, speaking in Miami, sought to confront public anxiety over rising gasoline prices as he promoted the expansion of domestic oil and gas exploration, as well as the development of new forms of energy.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln arrived secretly in Washington to take office, following word of a possible assassination plot in Baltimore.
In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an agreement with Cuba to lease the area around Guantanamo Bay to the United States.
In 1998, 42 people were killed, some 2,600 homes and businesses damaged or destroyed, by tornadoes in central Florida.
In 2011, in a major policy reversal, the Obama administration said it would no longer defend the constitutionality of the Defense of Marriage Act, a federal law banning recognition of same-sex marriage.
In 2013, some 30 NASCAR fans were injured when rookie Kyle Larson’s car was propelled by a crash into the fence at Daytona International Speedway, and large chunks of debris flew into the grandstands.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Patricia Richardson (“Home Improvement”) is 71.
Former NFL player Ed “Too Tall” Jones is 71.
Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 70.
Actor Kristin Davis is 57.
Actor Niecy Nash is 52.
Rock musician Jeff Beres (Sister Hazel) is 51.
Country singer Steve Holy is 50.
Actor Josh Gad is 41.
Actor Tye White (“Greenleaf”) is 36.
Actor Dakota Fanning is 28.
