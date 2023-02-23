”History is a set of lies agreed upon.” — Napoleon Bonaparte
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, FEB. 23, the 54th day of 2023. There are 311 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 23, 1954, the first mass inoculation of schoolchildren against polio using the Salk vaccine began in Pittsburgh as some 5,000 students were vaccinated.
10 YEARS AGO
Some 30 NASCAR fans were injured when rookie Kyle Larson’s car was propelled by a crash into the fence at Daytona International Speedway, and large chunks of debris flew into the grandstands. The Ultimate Fighting Championship held its first women’s bout as Ronda Rousey beat Liz Carmouche on an armbar, her signature move, with 11 seconds left in the first round of their bantamweight title fight at UFC 157 in Anaheim, California.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1836, the siege of the Alamo began in San Antonio, Texas.
In 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln arrived secretly in Washington to take office, following word of a possible assassination plot in Baltimore.
In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an agreement with Cuba to lease the area around Guantanamo Bay to the United States.
In 1998, 42 people were killed, some 2,600 homes and businesses damaged or destroyed, by tornadoes in central Florida.
In 2007, a Mississippi grand jury refused to bring any new charges in the 1955 slaying of Emmett Till, the Black teenager who was beaten and shot after being accused of whistling at a white woman, declining to indict the woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, for manslaughter.
In 2011, in a major policy reversal, the Obama administration said it would no longer defend the constitutionality of the Defense of Marriage Act, a federal law banning recognition of same-sex marriage.
In 2021, golfer Tiger Woods was seriously injured when his SUV crashed into a median and rolled over several times on a steep road in suburban Los Angeles.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author John Sandford is 79.
Actor Patricia Richardson is 72.
Former NFL player Ed “Too Tall” Jones is 72.
Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 71.
TV personality/businessman Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 54.
Actor Niecy Nash is 53.
Rock musician Jeff Beres (Sister Hazel) is 52.
Country singer Steve Holy is 51.
Actor Dakota Fanning is 29.