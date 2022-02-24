"Champions keep playing until they get it right. Then they play more." – Billie Jean King
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, FEB. 24, the 55th day of 2022. There are 310 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1988, in a ruling that expanded legal protections for parody and satire, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned a $150,000 award that the Rev. Jerry Falwell had won against Hustler magazine and its publisher, Larry Flynt.
10 YEARS AGO
Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, in Tunisia for a conference on Syria, called Russia and China “despicable” for opposing U.N. action aimed at stopping the bloodshed caused by the Damascus regime’s crackdown on an anti-government uprising. Jan Berenstain, 88, who with her husband, Stan, wrote and illustrated the Berenstain Bears books, died in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1942, the SS Struma, a charter ship attempting to carry nearly 800 Jewish refugees from Romania to British-mandated Palestine, was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine in the Black Sea; all but one of the refugees perished.
In 1981, a jury in White Plains, New York, found Jean Harris guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of “Scarsdale Diet” author Dr. Herman Tarnower. (Sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, Harris was granted clemency by New York Gov. Mario Cuomo in December 1992.)
In 1986, the Supreme Court struck down, 6-3, an Indianapolis ordinance that would have allowed women injured by someone who had seen or read pornographic material to sue the maker or seller of that material.
In 2002, the Salt Lake City Olympics came to a close, the same day Canada won its first hockey gold in 50 years (the U.S. won silver) and three cross-country skiers were thrown out of the games for using a performance-enhancing drug.
In 2020, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted in New York on charges of rape and sexual assault involving two women. (Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in state prison.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Joanie Sommers is 81.
Actor Jenny O’Hara is 80.
Actor Barry Bostwick is 77.
Singer-writer-producer Rupert Holmes is 75.
Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 72.
News anchor Paula Zahn is 66.
Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 66.
Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 64.
Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 45.
Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 31.
