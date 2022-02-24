Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Icy conditions with periods of freezing rain. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to some snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.