TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, FEB. 26, the 57th day of 2023. There are 308 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 26, 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. (The bomb failed to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures were destroyed in the 9/11 attack eight years later.)
10 YEARS AGO
A deeply divided Senate voted, 58-41, to confirm Republican Chuck Hagel to be U.S. defense secretary. A hot air balloon burst into flames during a sunrise flight over the ancient Egyptian city of Luxor and then plummeted 1,000 feet to earth, killing 19 tourists.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte escaped from exile on the Island of Elba and headed back to France in a bid to regain power.
In 1904, the United States and Panama proclaimed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to undertake efforts to build a ship canal across the Panama isthmus.
In 1966, South Korean troops sent to fight in the Vietnam War massacred at least 380 civilians in Go Dai hamlet.
In 1998, a jury in Amarillo, Texas, rejected an $11 million lawsuit brought by Texas cattlemen who blamed Oprah Winfrey’s talk show for a price fall after a segment on food safety that included a discussion about mad cow disease.
In 2012, Trayvon Martin, 17, was shot to death in Sanford, Florida, during an altercation with neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who said he acted in self-defense. (Zimmerman was later acquitted of second-degree murder.)
In 2016, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stunned the Republican establishment by endorsing Donald Trump for president.
In 2020, the World Health Organization reported that the number of new coronavirus cases outside China had exceeded the number of new infections in China for the first time.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-director Bill Duke is 80.
Singer Mitch Ryder is 78.
Rock musician Jonathan Cain (Journey) is 73.
Singer Michael Bolton is 70.
Bandleader John McDaniel is 62.
Actor Jennifer Grant is 57.
Actor Maz Jobrani (“Superior Donuts”) is 51.
R&B singer Rico Wade (Society of Soul) is 51.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Jenny Thompson is 50.
Actor Greg Rikaart is 46.