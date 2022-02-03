“You always pass failure on the way to success.” — Mickey Rooney, actor
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, FEB. 3, the 34th day of 2022. There are 331 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1959, rock-and-roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a small plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.
10 YEARS AGO
The breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen for the Cure abandoned plans to eliminate its funding for Planned Parenthood, following a three-day furor that resounded across the Internet, in Congress and among Komen affiliates. Federal prosecutors dropped their investigation of Lance Armstrong, ending a nearly two-year effort aimed at determining whether the seven-time Tour de France winner and his teammates had participated in a doping program. (In January 2013, Armstrong publicly admitted taking performance-enhancing drugs.) Actor-director Ben Gazzara, 81, died in New York.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln and Confederate Vice President Alexander H. Stephens held a shipboard peace conference off the Virginia coast; the talks deadlocked over the issue of Southern autonomy.
In 1943, during World War II, the U.S. transport ship SS Dorchester, which was carrying troops to Greenland, sank after being hit by a German torpedo in the Labrador Sea; of the more than 900 men aboard, only some 230 survived. (Four Army chaplains on board gave away their life jackets to save others and went down with the ship.)
In 1988, the U.S. House of Representatives handed President Ronald Reagan a major defeat, rejecting his request for $36.2 million in new aid to the Nicaraguan Contras by a vote of 219-211.
In 1995, the space shuttle Discovery blasted off with a woman, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Eileen Collins, in the pilot’s seat for the first time in NASA history.
In 2009, Eric Holder became the first black U.S. attorney general as he was sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is 82.
Actor Blythe Danner is 79.
Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese is 77.
Singer Melanie is 75.
Actor Morgan Fairchild is 72.
Actor Thomas Calabro is 63.
Country singer Matraca Berg is 58.
Actor Elisa Donovan is 51.
Human rights activist Amal Clooney is 44.
Actor Brandon Micheal Hall is 29.
