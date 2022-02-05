“It always seems impossible until it is done.” — Nelson Mandela, political leader
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, FEB. 5, the 36th day of 2022. There are 329 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 5, 2020, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump, bringing to a close the third presidential trial in American history, though a majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. Just one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, broke with the GOP and voted to convict.
10 YEARS AGO
Josh Powell, long identified as a person of interest in the 2009 disappearance of his wife, Susan, set fire to his home in Graham, Washington, killing himself and his two sons, 7-year-old Charles and 5-year-old Braden, who had been brought there by a social worker for a supervised visit. Eli Manning and the Giants one-upped Tom Brady and the Patriots again, coming back with a last-minute score to beat New England 21-17 for New York’s fourth NFL title in Super Bowl XLVI (46).
ON THIS DATE:
In 1922, the first edition of Reader’s Digest was published.
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed increasing the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices; the proposal, which failed in Congress, drew accusations that Roosevelt was attempting to “pack” the nation’s highest court.
In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.
In 1973, services were held at Arlington National Cemetery for U.S. Army Col. William B. Nolde, the last official American combat casualty before the Vietnam cease-fire took effect.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers up to 12 weeks unpaid leave for family emergencies.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn is 83.
Actor David Selby is 81.
Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 80.
Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 75.
Actor Barbara Hershey is 74.
Actor Christopher Guest is 74.
Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 60.
Singer Bobby Brown is 53.
Country singer Sara Evans is 51.
Country singer Tyler Farr is 38.
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, FEB. 6, the 37th day of 2022. There are 328 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1993, tennis Hall of Famer and human rights advocate Arthur Ashe died in New York at age 49.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. closed its embassy in Syria and Britain recalled its ambassador to Damascus in a new Western push to get President Bashar Assad to leave power and halt the murderous grind in Syria.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1862, during the Civil War, Fort Henry in Tennessee fell to Union forces.
In 1899, a peace treaty between the United States and Spain was ratified by the U.S. Senate.
In 1911, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was born in Tampico, Illinois.
In 1952, Britain’s King George VI, 56, died at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England; he was succeeded as monarch by his 25-year-old elder daughter, who became Queen Elizabeth II.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton signed a bill changing the name of Washington National Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Carl Wilson, a founding member of The Beach Boys, died in Los Angeles at age 51.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Mike Farrell is 83.
Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 82.
Singer Fabian is 79.
Actor Gayle Hunnicutt is 79.
Actor Michael Tucker is 77.
Actor Jon Walmsley is 66.
Actor Kathy Najimy is 65.
Rock musician Simon Phillips (Toto) is 65.
Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses) is 60.
Country singer Richie McDonald is 60.
