THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Your friend will argue with you.” — Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Russian writer (1918-2008)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, FEB. 3, the 34th day of 2020. There are 332 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Feb. 3, 1959, rock-and-roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a small plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.
10 YEARS AGO
A suicide bomber killed seven people in northwestern Pakistan, including three U.S. soldiers. Motivational speaker James Arthur Ray was arrested on manslaughter charges after three people died following a northern Arizona sweat lodge ceremony he’d led in Oct. 2009. (Ray was convicted of three counts of negligent homicide and spent nearly two years in prison.) Actress Frances Reid, 95, died in Los Angeles.
ON THIS DATE
In 1690, the first paper money in America was issued by the Massachusetts Bay Colony to finance a military expedition to Canada.
In 1930, the chief justice of the United States, William Howard Taft, resigned for health reasons. (He died just over a month later.)
In 1943, during World War II, the U.S. transport ship SS Dorchester sank after being hit by a German torpedo in the Labrador Sea; of the more than 900 men aboard, only some 230 survived.
In 1969, “Candid Camera” creator Allen Funt and his family were aboard an Eastern Airlines flight that was hijacked to Cuba. (Fellow passengers who recognized Funt thought the whole thing was a stunt for his TV show.)
In 1991, the rate for a first-class postage stamp rose to 29 cents.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is 80.
Actress Blythe Danner is 77.
Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese is 75.
Singer Melanie is 73.
Actress Morgan Fairchild is 70.
Actor Thomas Calabro is 61.
Actress Michele Greene is 58.
Country singer Matraca Berg is 56.
Actress Isla Fisher is 44.
Human rights activist AMAL CLOONEY is 42.
