“Opinion is that exercise of the human will which helps us to make a decision without information.” — John Erskine, American author and educator (1879-1951)

Today is TUESDAY, FEB. 18, the 49th day of 2020. There are 317 days left in the year.

Chicago 7 Trial

On Feb. 18, 1970, the “Chicago Seven” defendants were found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic national convention; five were convicted of violating the Anti-Riot Act of 1968 (those convictions were later reversed).

President Barack Obama personally welcomed the Dalai Lama to the White House.

In 1564, artist Michelangelo died in Rome.

In 1885, Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was published in the U.S. for the first time (after being published in Britain and Canada).

In 1930, photographic evidence of Pluto (now designated a “dwarf planet”) was discovered by Clyde W. Tombaugh at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona.

In 1994, at the Winter Olympic Games in Norway, U.S. speedskater Dan Jansen finally won a gold medal, breaking the world record in the 1,000 meters.

In 2001, auto racing star Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash at the Daytona 500; he was 49.

Matt Dillon

Matt Dillon

Former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., is 93.

Singer Yoko Ono is 87.

Actress Jess Walton (“Young and the Restless”) is 74.

Singer Dennis DeYoung is 73.

Actress Cybill Shepherd is 70.

Actor John Travolta is 66.

Game show host Vanna White is 63.

Actor MATT DILLON is 56.

Rapper Dr. Dre is 55.

Actress Molly Ringwald is 52.

