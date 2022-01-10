Today in History
Today is Monday, Jan. 10, the 10th day of 2022. There are 355 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Jan. 10, 2002, Marines began flying hundreds of al-Qaida prisoners in Afghanistan to a U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
On this date:
In 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which argued for American independence from British rule.
In 1860, the Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Massachusetts, collapsed and caught fire, killing up to 145 people, mostly female workers from Scotland and Ireland.
In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union.
In 1863, the London Underground had its beginnings as the Metropolitan, the world’s first underground passenger railway, opened to the public with service between Paddington and Farringdon Street.
In 1870, John D. Rockefeller incorporated Standard Oil.
Ten years ago: Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney won the New Hampshire Republican primary; Ron Paul finished second, with Jon Huntsman, Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum trailing. Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final AP poll for the eighth time after winning a rematch with LSU in the BCS championship.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Opera singer Sherrill Milnes is 87.
Rock singer-musician Ronnie Hawkins is 87.
Movie director Walter Hill is 82.
Actor William Sanderson is 78.
Singer Rod Stewart is 77.
Rock singer-musician Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) is 74. Boxing Hall of Famer and entrepreneur George Foreman is 73. Roots rock singer Alejandro Escovedo is 71. Rock musician Scott Thurston (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 70. Singer Pat Benatar is 69.
