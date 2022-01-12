TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12, the 12th day of 2022. There are 353 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 12, 1959, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (originally Tamla Records) in Detroit.
10 YEARS AGO
Pentagon leaders scrambled to contain damage from an Internet video purporting to show four Marines urinating on Taliban corpses. (The Marine Corps announced in August 2012 that three Marines had received administrative punishments in connection with this incident.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1910, at a White House dinner hosted by President William Howard Taft, Baroness Rosen, wife of the Russian ambassador, caused a stir by requesting and smoking a cigarette — it was, apparently, the first time a woman had smoked openly during a public function in the executive mansion. (Some of the other women present who had brought their own cigarettes began lighting up in turn.)
In 1932, Hattie W. Caraway became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate after initially being appointed to serve out the remainder of the term of her late husband, Thaddeus.
In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson said in his State of the Union address that the U.S. military should stay in Vietnam until Communist aggression there was stopped. The TV series “Batman,” starring Adam West and Burt Ward as the Dynamic Duo, premiered on ABC.
In 1969, the New York Jets of the American Football League upset the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League 16-7 in Super Bowl III, played at the Orange Bowl in Miami.
In 1971, the groundbreaking situation comedy “All in the Family” premiered on CBS television.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
The Amazing Kreskin is 87.
Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 83.
Actor Kirstie Alley is 71.
Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 70.
Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 68.
Writer-producer-director John Lasseter is 65.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 62.
Rock singer Rob Zombie is 57.
Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 48.
Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 44.
