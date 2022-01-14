“In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on.” ― Robert Frost
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 14, the 14th day of 2022. There are 351 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 14, 2013, Lance Armstrong ended a decade of denial by confessing to Oprah Winfrey during a videotaped interview that he’d used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France.
10 YEARS AGO
Rescue workers scrambled aboard the stricken Costa Concordia cruise liner, seeking to help some 4,200 passengers a day after the ship ran aground and tipped over off Italy’s Tuscan coast; the death toll from the tragedy eventually reached 32.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French General Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca.
In 1954, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were married at San Francisco City Hall. (The marriage lasted about nine months.)
In 1963, George C. Wallace was sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, “Segregation forever!” — a view Wallace later repudiated.
In 1964, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, in a brief televised address, thanked Americans for their condolences and messages of support following the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, nearly two months earlier.
In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Blues singer Clarence Carter is 86.
Singer Jack Jones is 84.
Actor Faye Dunaway is 81.
Actor Holland Taylor is 79.
Actor Carl Weathers is 74.
Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 58.
Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 54.
Actor Jason Bateman is 53.
Rock singer-musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is 53.
Actor Jordan Ladd is 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.