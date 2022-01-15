“The best portion of a good man’s life is his little nameless, unencumbered acts of kindness and of love.” — Wordsworth
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 15, the 15th day of 2022. There are 350 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 15, 2009, US Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger ditched his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disabled both engines; all 155 people aboard survived.
10 YEARS AGO
Addressing a conference in Beirut on democracy in the Arab world, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon demanded that Syria’s president, Bashar Assad, stop killing his own people, and said the “old order” of one-man rule and family dynasties was over in the Middle East.
At the Golden Globes, “The Artist” won best movie musical or comedy, while “The Descendants” won best drama; on the TV side, “Homeland” won best drama series while “Modern Family” was recognized as best musical or comedy series.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1892, the original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, were published for the first time in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the game originated.
In 1943, work was completed on the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of War (now Defense).
In 1967, the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League defeated the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10 in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, retroactively known as Super Bowl I.
In 1976, Sara Jane Moore was sentenced to life in prison for her attempt on the life of President Gerald R. Ford in San Francisco. (Moore was released on the last day of 2007.)
In 2001, Wikipedia, a web-based encyclopedia, made its debut.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 65.
Actor James Nesbitt is 57.
Actor Chad Lowe is 54.
Actor Eddie Cahill is 44.
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 43.
Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 41.
Actor Victor Rasuk is 37.
Actor Jessy Schram is 36.
Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 34.
Actor/singer Dove Cameron is 26.
Singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal (“America’s Got Talent”) is 18.
