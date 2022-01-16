TODAY IS
Tomorrow is SUNDAY, JAN. 16, the 16th day of 2022. There are 349 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Jan. 16, 1991, the White House announced the start of Operation Desert Storm to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait. (Allied forces prevailed on Feb. 28, 1991.)
10 YEARS AGO
Republican presidential front-runner Mitt Romney fended off attacks from rivals during a debate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; hours before the debate, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman withdrew from the race and announced his support for Romney despite their differences.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1865, Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman decreed that 400,000 acres of land in the South would be divided into 40-acre lots and given to former slaves. (The order, later revoked by President Andrew Johnson, is believed to have inspired the expression, “Forty acres and a mule.”)
In 1920, Prohibition began in the United States as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect, one year to the day after its ratification. (It was later repealed by the 21st Amendment.)
In 1942, actor Carole Lombard, 33, her mother, Elizabeth, and 20 other people were killed when their plane crashed near Las Vegas, Nevada, while en route to California from a war-bond promotion tour.
In 1989, three days of rioting began in Miami when a police officer fatally shot Clement Lloyd, a Black motorcyclist, causing a crash that also claimed the life of Lloyd’s passenger, Allan Blanchard. (The officer, William Lozano, was convicted of manslaughter, but then was acquitted in a retrial.)
In 2003, the space shuttle Columbia blasted off for what turned out to be its last flight; on board was Israel’s first astronaut, Ilan Ramon. (The mission ended in tragedy on Feb. 1, when the shuttle broke up during its return descent, killing all seven crew members.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 88.
Hall of Fame auto racer A.J. Foyt is 87.
Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 79.
Country singer Jim Stafford is 78.
Talk show host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 75.
Singer Sade is 63.
Actor Richard T. Jones is 50.
Actor Josie Davis is 49.
Model Kate Moss is 48.
Country musician James Young (The Eli Young Band) is 42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.