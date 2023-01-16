”Be yourself, everyone else is already taken.” — Oscar Wilde
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JAN. 16, the 16th day of 2023. There are 349 days left in the year. This is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 16, 1991, the White House announced the start of Operation Desert Storm to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait. (Allied forces prevailed on Feb. 28, 1991.)
10 YEARS AGO
Braced for a fight, President Barack Obama unveiled the most sweeping proposals for curbing gun violence in two decades, pressing a reluctant Congress to pass universal background checks and bans on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines like the ones used in the Newtown, Conn., school shooting. Pauline Friedman Phillips, better known as advice columnist Dear Abby, died in Minneapolis at age 94.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1865, Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman decreed that 400,000 acres of land in the South would be divided into 40-acre lots and given to former slaves. (The order, later revoked by President Andrew Johnson, is believed to have inspired the expression, “Forty acres and a mule.”)
In 1912, a day before reaching the South Pole, British explorer Robert Scott and his expedition found evidence that Roald Amundsen of Norway and his team had gotten there ahead of them.
In 1920, Prohibition began in the United States as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect, one year to the day after its ratification. (It was later repealed by the 21st Amendment.)
In 1942, actor Carole Lombard, 33, her mother, Elizabeth, and 20 other people were killed when their plane crashed near Las Vegas, Nevada, while en route to California from a war-bond promotion tour.
In 1989, three days of rioting began in Miami when a police officer fatally shot Clement Lloyd, a Black motorcyclist, causing a crash that also claimed the life of Lloyd’s passenger, Allan Blanchard. (The officer, William Lozano, was convicted of manslaughter, but then was acquitted in a retrial.)
In 2002, Richard Reid was indicted in Boston on federal charges alleging he’d tried to blow up a U.S.-bound jetliner with explosives hidden in his shoes. (Reid later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.)
In 2020, the first impeachment trial of President Donald Trump opened in the Senate, with senators standing and swearing an oath of “impartial justice.” Trump, who denounced the proceedings as a “hoax,” would later be acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 89.
Hall of Fame auto racer A.J. Foyt is 88.
Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 80.
Country singer Jim Stafford is 79.
Talk show host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 76.
Actor-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen is 73.
Actor-writer-director Josh Evans is 52.
Actor Josie Davis is 50.
Model Kate Moss is 49.
Country musician James Young (The Eli Young Band) is 43.
NFL quarterback Joe Flacco is 38.
Actor Yvonne Zima (“The Young and the Restless”) is 34.