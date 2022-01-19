TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19, the 19th day of 2022. There are 346 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1953, CBS-TV aired the widely watched episode of “I Love Lucy” in which Lucy Ricardo, played by Lucille Ball, gave birth to Little Ricky. (By coincidence, Ball gave birth the same day to her son, Desi Arnaz Jr.)
10 YEARS AGO
Six U.S. Marines were killed in a helicopter crash in southern Afghanistan. Texas Gov. Rick Perry abruptly quit the Republican presidential race. One of the world’s most popular file-sharing sites, Megaupload.com, was shut down as its founder and several company officials were accused of facilitating millions of illegal downloads of films, music and other content. Rupert Murdoch’s media empire apologized and agreed to cash payouts to 37 people who’d been harassed and phone-hacked by its tabloid press.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1944, the federal government relinquished control of the nation’s railroads to their owners following settlement of a wage dispute.
In 1987, Guy Hunt became Alabama’s first Republican governor since 1874 as he was sworn into office, succeeding George C. Wallace.
In 1981, the United States and Iran signed an accord paving the way for the release of 52 Americans held hostage for more than 14 months.
In 2005, the American Cancer Society reported that cancer had passed heart disease as the top killer of Americans age 85 and younger.
In 2020, health officials in central China reported that 17 more people had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, which had killed two patients and placed other countries on alert.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Tippi Hedren is 92.
Movie director Richard Lester is 90.
Actor Shelley Fabares is 78.
Country singer Dolly Parton is 76.
TV chef Paula Deen is 75.
Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 69.
Actor Katey Sagal is 68.
Rock musician Jeff Pilson (Foreigner) is 64.
Basketball coach and commentator Jeff Van Gundy is 60.
Actor Shawn Wayans is 51.
Actor Drea de Matteo is 50.
Actor Jodie Sweetin is 40.
