TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JAN. 20, the 20th day of 2022. There are 345 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1961, John F. Kennedy was inaugurated as the 35th President of the United States.
10 YEARS AGO
France threatened to withdraw early from Afghanistan after an Afghan soldier killed four French troops and wounded 15 in a setback for the U.S.-led coalition’s efforts to build a national army and allow foreign troops to go home. Singer Etta James, 73, died in Riverside, California.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1936, Britain’s King George V died after his physician injected the mortally ill monarch with morphine and cocaine to hasten his death; the king was succeeded by his eldest son, Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne 11 months later to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first chief executive to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 instead of March 4.
In 1942, Nazi officials held the notorious Wannsee conference, during which they arrived at their “final solution” that called for exterminating Europe’s Jews.
In 1986, the United States observed the first federal holiday in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
In 2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the nation’s 44th, as well as first African American, president.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 92.
Country-rock musician George Grantham (Poco) is 75.
Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 70.
Comedian Bill Maher is 66.
Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 64.
Actor James Denton is 59.
Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 57.
TV personality Melissa Rivers is 54.
Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 38.
Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 37.
