”Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears.” — Les Brown
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JAN. 30, the 30th day of 2023. There are 335 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 30, 1933, Adolf Hitler became chancellor of Germany.
10 YEARS AGO
In a dramatic appeal before the Senate Judiciary Committee, wounded former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords urged Congress to enact tougher curbs on guns, saying, “too many children are dying” without them. Israel conducted a rare airstrike on a military target inside Syria amid fears President Bashar Assad’s regime could provide powerful weapons to the Islamic militant group Hezbollah. Patty Andrews, 94, the last surviving member of the singing Andrews Sisters trio, died in the Los Angeles suburb of Northridge.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1945, during World War II, a Soviet submarine torpedoed the German ship MV Wilhelm Gustloff in the Baltic Sea with the loss of more than 9,000 lives, most of them war refugees; roughly 1,000 people survived.
In 1948, Indian political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi, 78, was shot and killed in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu extremist. (Godse and a co-conspirator were later executed.)
In 1968, the Tet Offensive began during the Vietnam War as Communist forces launched surprise attacks against South Vietnamese towns and cities; although the Communists were beaten back, the offensive was seen as a major setback for the U.S. and its allies.
In 1969, The Beatles staged an impromptu concert atop Apple headquarters in London; it was the group’s last public performance.
In 1981, an estimated 2 million New Yorkers turned out for a ticker tape parade honoring the American hostages freed from Iran.
In 2005, Iraqis voted in their country’s first free election in a half-century; President George W. Bush called the balloting a resounding success.
In 2006, Coretta Scott King, widow of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., died in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, at age 78.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Gene Hackman is 93.
Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 86.
Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 86.
Musician Phil Collins is 72.
Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 72.
Comedian Brett Butler (“Anger Management,” ″Grace Under Fire”) is 65.
Actor Christian Bale is 49.
Singer Josh Kelley is 43.
Actor Wilmer Valderrama (“That ’70s Show”) is 43.
Actor Danielle Campbell (“Tell Me A Story,” “The Originals”) is 28.