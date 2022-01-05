”Teach my children to love! They’ll learn to hate on their own.” – David Allan Coe
Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 5, the fifth day of 2022. There are 360 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Jan. 5, 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower proposed assistance to countries to help them resist Communist aggression in what became known as the Eisenhower Doctrine.
On this date:
In 1896, an Austrian newspaper, Wiener Presse, reported the discovery by German physicist Wilhelm Roentgen (RENT’-gun) of a type of radiation that came to be known as X-rays.
In 1914, auto industrialist Henry Ford announced he was going to pay workers $5 for an 8-hour day, as opposed to $2.34 for a 9-hour day. (Employees still worked six days a week; the 5-day work week was instituted in 1926.)
In 1925, Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as America’s first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, following a special election.
In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge. (Work was completed four years later.)
In 1943, educator and scientist George Washington Carver, who was born into slavery, died in Tuskegee, Alabama, at about age 80.
Ten years ago: Speaking at the Pentagon, President Barack Obama launched a reshaping and shrinking of the military, vowing to preserve U.S. pre-eminence even as the Army and Marine Corps shed troops and the administration considered reducing its arsenal of nuclear weapons. A U.S. Navy destroyer rescued an Iranian fishing boat that had been commandeered by suspected pirates. Jessica Joy Rees, a Southern California girl who had become a nationally recognized face of child cancer with a blog that chronicled her fight against brain tumors, died at age 12.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS:
Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 53.
Actor Ted Lange (lanj) is 74.
R&B musician George “Funky” Brown (Kool and the Gang) is 73.
Rock musician Chris Stein (Blondie) is 72.
Former CIA Director George Tenet is 69.
Actor Pamela Sue Martin is 69.
Actor Clancy Brown is 63.
Singer Iris Dement is 61.
Actor Suzy Amis is 60.
Actor Ricky Paull Goldin is 57.
