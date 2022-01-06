Today in History
Today is Thursday, Jan. 6, the sixth day of 2022. There are 359 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, forcing lawmakers into hiding; most of the rioters had come from a nearby rally where Trump urged them to “fight like hell.” A Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to breach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, injured while confronting the rioters, suffered a stroke the next day and died from natural causes, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner’s office said. (In the weeks that followed, four of the officers who responded to the riot took their own lives.) Congress reconvened hours later to finish certifying the election result.
On this date:
In 1412, tradition holds that Joan of Arc was born this day in Domremy.
In 1838, Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail gave the first successful public demonstration of their telegraph in Morristown, New Jersey.
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, outlined a goal of “Four Freedoms”: Freedom of speech and expression; the freedom of people to worship God in their own way; freedom from want; freedom from fear.
In 1974, year-round daylight saving time began in the United States on a trial basis as a fuel-saving measure in response to the OPEC oil embargo.
In 2001, with Vice President Al Gore presiding in his capacity as president of the Senate, Congress formally certified George W. Bush the winner of the bitterly contested 2000 presidential election.
Ten years ago: A bomb exploded at a busy Damascus intersection, killing 25 people and wounding dozens in the second major attack in the Syrian capital in as many weeks. The Obama administration expanded the FBI’s more than eight-decades-old definition of rape to count men as victims for the first time and to drop the requirement that victims physically resisted their attackers.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jett Williams is 69.
Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 67.
Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 40.
Actor-comedian Kate McKinnon is 38.
Actor Diona Reasonover is 38.
Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 36.
Actor Scott Bryce is 64.
R&B singer Kathy Sledge is 63.
TV chef Nigella Lawson is 62.
R&B singer Eric Williams (BLACKstreet) is 62.
