TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JAN. 6, the sixth day of 2023. There are 359 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, forcing lawmakers into hiding; most of the rioters had come from a nearby rally where Trump urged them to “fight like hell.” A Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to breach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, injured while confronting the rioters, suffered a stroke the next day and died from natural causes, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner’s office said. (In the weeks that followed, four of the officers who responded to the riot took their own lives.) Congress reconvened hours later to finish certifying the election result.
10 YEARS AGO
In a video posted on the Internet, al-Qaida’s American-born spokesman, Adam Gadahn, urged fighters to meet President George W. Bush with bombs during his upcoming Mideast visit. Mikhail Saakashvili was declared winner of a second term as Georgia’s president.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1919, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, died in Oyster Bay, New York, at age 60.
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, outlined a goal of “Four Freedoms”: Freedom of speech and expression; the freedom of people to worship God in their own way; freedom from want; freedom from fear.
In 1974, year-round daylight saving time began in the United States on a trial basis as a fuel-saving measure in response to the OPEC oil embargo.
In 1982, truck driver William G. Bonin was convicted in Los Angeles of 10 of the “Freeway Killer” slayings of young men and boys. (Bonin was later convicted of four other killings; he was executed in 1996.)
In 1994, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the leg by an assailant at Detroit’s Cobo Arena; four men, including the ex-husband of Kerrigan’s rival, Tonya Harding, went to prison for their roles in the attack. (Harding pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hinder prosecution, but denied any advance knowledge about the assault.)
In 2001, with Vice President Al Gore presiding in his capacity as president of the Senate, Congress formally certified George W. Bush the winner of the bitterly contested 2000 presidential election.
In 2006, velvet-voiced singer Lou Rawls died in Los Angeles at age 72.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country musician Joey Miskulin (Riders in the Sky) is 74.
Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 72.
Singer Jett Williams is 70.
World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 66.
Actor Scott Bryce is 65.
TV chef Nigella Lawson is 63.
Food writer and blogger Ree Drummond is 54.
TV personality Julie Chen is 53.
Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s the Boss?”) is 47.
Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 41.