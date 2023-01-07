”I believe every human has a finite number of heartbeats. I don’t intend to waste any of mine.” — Neil Armstrong
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 7, the seventh day of 2023. There are 358 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2015, masked gunmen stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a French newspaper that had caricatured the Prophet Mohammad, methodically killing 12 people, including the editor, before escaping in a car. (Two suspects were killed two days later.)
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama announced he would nominate former GOP Sen. Chuck Hagel as his next defense secretary, calling him “the leader our troops deserve”; Obama also chose White House counterterrorism adviser John Brennan to lead the Central Intelligence Agency. The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide rolled top-ranked Notre Dame 42-14 for the BCS championship.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1608, an accidental fire devastated the Jamestown settlement in the Virginia Colony.
In 1789, America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors who, a month later, selected George Washington to be the nation’s first chief executive.
In 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb.
In 1963, the U.S. Post Office raised the cost of a first-class stamp from 4 to 5 cents.
In 1999, for the second time in history, an impeached American president went on trial before the Senate. President Bill Clinton faced charges of perjury and obstruction of justice; he was acquitted.
In 2004, President George W. Bush proposed legal status, at least temporarily, for millions of immigrants improperly working in the U.S.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Kenny Loggins is 75.
Actor David Caruso is 67.
Talk show host Katie Couric is 66.
Country singer David Lee Murphy is 64.
Actor Nicolas Cage is 59.
Actor Doug E. Doug is 53.
Actor Jeremy Renner is 52.
Country singer-musician John Rich is 48.
Actor Lyndsy Fonseca is 36.
Actor Camryn Grimes is 33.