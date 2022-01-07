Today in History
Today is Friday, Jan. 7, the seventh day of 2022. There are 358 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Jan. 7, 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb.
On this date:
In 1608, an accidental fire devastated the Jamestown settlement in the Virginia Colony.
In 1789, America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors who, a month later, selected George Washington to be the nation’s first chief executive.
In 2004, President George W. Bush proposed legal status, at least temporarily, for millions of immigrants improperly working in the U.S.
In 2015, masked gunmen stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a French newspaper that had caricatured the Prophet Mohammad, methodically killing 12 people, including the editor, before escaping in a car. (Two suspects were killed two days later.)
In 2019, Amazon eclipsed Microsoft as the most valuable publicly traded company in the U.S. For the first time in more than 25 years, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was absent from oral arguments as she recuperated from cancer surgery.
Ten years ago: Three days before the New Hampshire primary, Mitt Romney brushed aside rivals’ criticism in the opening round of a weekend debate doubleheader that left his Republican presidential campaign challengers squabbling among themselves and unable to knock the front-runner off stride. Record-shattering Drew Brees threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, and the New Orleans Saints poured it on in the second half for a 45-28 NFC wild-card victory over the Detroit Lions.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is 59.
Actor Nicolas Cage is 58.
Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik (on-DRAH’-sik) (Five for Fighting) is 57.
Actor Rex Lee is 53.
Actor Doug E. Doug is 52.
Actor Kevin Rahm is 51.
Actor Jeremy Renner is 51.
Country singer-musician John Rich is 48.
Actor Reggie Austin is 43.
Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 43.
