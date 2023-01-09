”Life is short, and it is here to be lived.” — Kate Winslet
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JAN. 9, the ninth day of 2023. There are 356 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 9, 2015, French security forces shot and killed two al-Qaida-linked brothers suspected of carrying out the rampage at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that had claimed 12 lives.
10 YEARS AGO
Vice President Joe Biden heard personal stories of gun violence from representatives of victims groups and gun-safety organizations at the White House as he undertook to draft the Obama administration’s response to the shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. The Seastreak Wall Street, a commuter ferry, made a hard landing into a Manhattan pier, injuring 85 people. No one was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame; for the second time in four decades.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1861, Mississippi became the second state to secede from the Union, the same day the Star of the West, a merchant vessel bringing reinforcements and supplies to Federal troops at Fort Sumter, South Carolina, retreated because of artillery fire.
In 1913, Richard Milhous Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, was born in Yorba Linda, California.
In 1945, during World War II, American forces began landing on the shores of Lingayen Gulf in the Philippines as the Battle of Luzon got underway, resulting in an Allied victory over Imperial Japanese forces.
In 1951, the United Nations headquarters in New York officially opened.
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, in his State of the Union address to Congress, warned of the threat of Communist imperialism.
In 1972, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes, speaking by telephone from the Bahamas to reporters in Hollywood, said a purported autobiography of him, as told to writer Clifford Irving, was a fake.
In 1987, the White House released a January 1986 memorandum prepared for President Ronald Reagan by Lt. Col. Oliver L. North showing a link between U.S. arms sales to Iran and the release of American hostages in Lebanon.
In 2020, Chinese state media said a preliminary investigation into recent cases of viral pneumonia had identified the probable cause as a new type of coronavirus.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor K Callan is 87.
Folk singer Joan Baez is 82.
Rock musician Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) is 79.
Singer Crystal Gayle is 72.
Actor J.K. Simmons is 68.
Actor Joely Richardson is 58.
Rock musician Carl Bell (Fuel) is 56.
Rock singer-musician Dave Matthews is 56.
Roots singer-songwriter Hayes Carll is 47.
Singer A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boys) is 45.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is 41.
Pop-rock musician Drew Brown (OneRepublic) is 39.
Actor Tyree Brown is 19.